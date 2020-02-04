Billie Eilish Photographed by Moroccan Artist Hassan Hajjaj

Teen singing sensation Billie Eilish is the star of Vogue magazine’s latest issue and for the new edition, Vogue commissioned three unique covers from three different photographers, including one shot by Moroccan-British artist and photographer Hassan Hajjaj.

In the Hajjaj-lensed cover, the “Bury a Friend” singer sports a Gucci jacket and necklace as she poses against a colorful, patterned backdrop that has become synonymous with the self-taught photographer. In addition to the cover, Hajjaj was also tasked with shooting a series of photographs of the singer, which feature inside the print edition.

In one image, the star, dressed in custom Andy Wahloo design — Hajjaj’s clothing label — and custom name rings by Melody Ehsani, poses in front of a decorative straw rug commonly found in North Africa. The frame consists of green soup cans inscribed with “Andy Wahloo” written in Arabic.

According to an Instagram post by Hajjaj, the Larache-born artist was contacted by the publication last year to shoot the cover. “It felt like a dream until today. I am honored and humbled,” he wrote. “Thanks to Vogue and Billie for the love and support. I hope this opens more doors for artists around the world,” he concluded.

Memorably, Hajjaj was also behind US rapper Cardi B’s first cover for New York magazine's November 13 issue in 2017.