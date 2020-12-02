Billie Eilish Reveals She Got Her First Tattoo This Year

The 18-year-old singer revealed she got inked with a mystery design earlier this year but she insisted it's not something anyone else will get to see.



Speaking in her annual Vanity Fair video interview, she said: "I did get a tattoo... You won’t ever see it."



While Billie had a lot of her plans for the year disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, she's had a very productive few months as she and her brother Finneas O'Connell have written 16 new songs and she's grown more confident in her abilities.



She said: "I have made and created things that I don’t think I would have ever created. I feel so much more confident in my writing. I feel like I know myself better...I love it [songwriting] so much more, I actually really do it enjoy now and I do feel I'm pretty good at it now, to be honest with you."



And her long break has made Billie more positive about the idea of being able to perform live.



She said: “I never thought I wouldn’t be able to do shows someday. It’s the one thing I feel like I’ve ever been good at. When shows are allowed again, every show is going to be the best show.”



The 'No Time To Die' singer has also spent the time educating herself on social justice issues and climate change.



She said: "I learned so much more about the way people are living that I wasn’t aware of before. The climate crisis and social injustice and all the bad things made me think differently.



“I will never stop fighting for all the Black and Brown people who have lost their lives to police brutality."



The 'bad guy' hitmaker no longer feels she needs she has to "prove" herself now she's well established as an artist.



She said: “Getting bigger and bigger makes me more comfortable about not having to prove myself.



"People look up to you so that you will tell them what you, yourself, would actually tell them.”