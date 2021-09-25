Billie Eilish Serves as Headlining Act at the 2021 Governors Ball in New York

Day one of The Governors Ball went off at Citi Field in Queens, New York on Friday night.

And Billie Eilish served as the headlining act for the 10th anniversary of the music festival, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 19-year-old singer performed some of her well known songs from her two studio albums When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019) and Happier Than Ever (2021).

Eilish appeared to be in all her glory for the 10th-anniversary edition of the festival decked out in white/pink tie dye shorts adorned with various quirky characters.

As customary to her usual attire, the California native wore a baggy matching shirt that featured a starting graphic.

She rounded out her ensemble with white sneakers and tresses dyed completely platinum blonde and styled in pigtails.

The first day of the Governors Ball also included Rufus Du Sol, Leon Bridges, Portugal. The Man, Kehlani, 24goldn, Future Islands, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Earthgang, Tate McRae, Sasha Alex Sloan, Orville Peck, Odie, Bartees Strange, 99 Neighbors, RMR, Bankrol Hayden, Laundry Day, Loony and Forgivers.

To attend Gov Ball in 2021, fans must be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of each day of attendance.

Day two of the festival, on Saturday, will be co-headlined by A$Ap Rocky and J. Balvin.

Other musical artists slated to hit the stage on Saturday include Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Pinks Sweats, King Princess, Amine, Big Thief, Cordae, Bleachers, Arizona, Charlotte Lawrence, The Brothers Macklovitch (A-Trak & Dave 1), Muna, Breland Chiild, Mike, Nation Of Language, Sara Barrios, Drew Lucas + Livia A.

Post Malone will be the headlining act for day three of The Governor's Ball on Sunday.

The final day of the three-day event will also showcase the likes of 21 Savage, Ellie Goulding, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Carly Rae Jespen, Jamie XX, Dominic Fike, Smino, Duck Sauce, Princess Nokia, Umi, Caroline Polachek, BJ The Chicago Kid, Faye Webster, Yeek, Amaarae, Riz La Vie, Teamarrr and Mazie.

Tickets on sale at the Governor's Ball website start at $129 plus fees for single-day General Admission. There were also VIP options, which are sold out.