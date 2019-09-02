Billie Eilish Suffers Ankle Injury During Milano Rocks Music Festival

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter, taking the stage at the AREA EXPO-Experience, was later carried offstage, according to Yahoo! News UK.





The rising star - who attributes being prone to injuries to her childhood training as a dancer - wore a large boot after getting her ankle bandaged, and was seated at times during her set at the festival.

Eilish first performed the song bad guy before her injury, according to Just Jared. She then performed my strange addiction and went offstage for treatment on the ankle before returning to sing her tracks bellyache, ocean eyes and bury a friend.

The Los Angeles native had previously shown people tending to her injured ankle in a shot on her Instagram Stories account.

Eilish referenced a previous injury to her foot she dealt with in July, writing, 'Now I have two (injuries). Nice haha.'

In that incident, Eilish tumbled down a set of stairs ahead of a show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, sharing much of the ordeal on her Instagram account.

'I do not know why. I am f***ing 17 and my body is broken,' she said in April, according to. 'I gave up a lot of healthy working limbs. My whole life I have been prone to injuries. It is so bad, even since I was little.'

Eilish said she's endured other injuries to her neck, shin splints and a torn hip flexor muscle.

'On my last tour, there was a moment in Manchester where I was in so much pain that it was the first time I ever thought I would have to cancel a show,' she said. 'My team have said that I could go out, lay on the floor and the audience would be perfectly fine with it, because those kids are amazing and there to have fun, not be mad at me.'

Treatment: The LA native had previously shown people tending to her injured ankle in a shot on her Instagram Stories account