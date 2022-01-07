Bindi Irwin Gets her First Tattoo

Bindi Irwin got her first-ever tattoos this week.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, revealed on Instagram on Friday she now has two tattoos on her left arm and hand, and they are both tributes to her family.

She has the words 'graceful warrior' on her inner forearm in honour of her nine-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Bindi revealed the script was inspired by her late father Steve Irwin's handwriting.

Steve died in September 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

She also has a floral design on her ring finger, where she wears her wedding band, as a tribute to her husband Chandler Powell.

There is also an alligator next to the 'graceful warrior' text, which is a reference to Daisy the alligator who lives at Australia Zoo.

'The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, "My graceful warrior,"' Bindi told her 4.8 million Instagram followers.



'That's how her name was born. This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator Daisy is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors.'

Bindi said her tattoos will remind her daily of family, purpose and unconditional love'.

'And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love,' she added.

'Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork.'

Chandler commented below the post: 'Such gorgeous artwork.

'You amaze me every day. Each one is meaningful to mark this special time in our life together. Also the Florida in me loves the alligator. Love you so much.'

Bindi and Chandler welcomed Grace, their first child, in March last year.

They announced their daughter's birth on March 26, just a day after she was born on their first wedding anniversary.