A Bit Conservative? This Is How Ahlam Altered Zuhair Murad's Dress

Ahlam asked for some changes in a dress designed by Zuhair Murad specially in the chest and leg areas.

Ahlam is known to be rather conservative in her clothing choices.

Even though the Emirati singer wears tight pants sometimes, yet she tries her best to respect her Gulf identity and social traditions unlike some other Gulf acts who has put those traditions behind them.

Ahlam has always stated that she likes the taste of Lebanese women in clothing and thinks Lebanese designers are smart, innovative and ahead of their time when it comes to fashion.

For a recent event, Ahlam chose a dress designed by Zuhair Murad yet with some amendments in the chest and leg areas to meet the gulf traditions.

Ahlam chose some jewelry to go along with the dress, yet it might have been better if she got rid of the second long necklace that is meeting with the dress's belt.

What do you think of the changes on the dress, did it lose some of its value?