Black Lively And Ryan Reynolds Demanding Justice For George Floyd

Protests were held across the US this week demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the other black Americans who have been victims of police brutality.

Many celebrities joined in on these protests in major cities such as Los Angeles or New York, including French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella, pop star Ariana Grande, model Emily Ratajkowski and rapper J. Cole.

Meanwhile, other stars have taken to their social media platforms to demand justice and draw attention to various organizations which help low-income protesters pay bail or donation pages that directly benefit the family members of the victims.

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively shared a joint statement on Instagram on Sunday night, revealing that they donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, a civil and human rights legal organization that provides legal assistance to low-income African Americans.

The couple, who share two children together, wrote “We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car. We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger.

We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is."

The couple’s statement continued, “We want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity.”

Lively and Reynolds aren’t the only celebrities to donate a hefty sum amid the George Floyd protests sweeping the US.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen pledged to donate $200,000 towards the bail-outs of protesters across the nation.