Black Panther 2 Coming to Theaters in 2022

Marvel's Black Panther 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.
The date for the comic-book adaptation was announced Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.
Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019
Ryan Coogler has returned to direct the sequel to his 2018, Oscar-nominated blockbuster, Black Panther.
Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright, the first film was set primarily in Wakanda, a fictional African country whose people secretly developed advanced technology using a metal found in a meteorite.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.