  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Black Panther 2 Coming to Theaters in 2022

Black Panther 2 Coming to Theaters in 2022

Published August 26th, 2019 - 07:58 GMT
Ryan Coogler has returned to direct the sequel
Ryan Coogler has returned to direct the sequel
Highlights
Marvel's Black Panther 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Marvel's Black Panther 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

The date for the comic-book adaptation was announced Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

Ryan Coogler has returned to direct the sequel to his 2018, Oscar-nominated blockbuster, Black Panther.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya and Letitia Wright, the first film was set primarily in Wakanda, a fictional African country whose people secretly developed advanced technology using a metal found in a meteorite.  

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now