Blake Lively Wows a Michael Kors Outfit in New York

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published February 16th, 2022 - 06:41 GMT
Highlights
Blake Lively attended Michael Kors Fashion Show with sister Robyn

Blake Lively attended Michael Kors NYFW alongside her big sister Robyn. 

Lively rocked a baby blue two-piece outfit, a crop top, and a pencil skirt, and accessorized with a jacket and white strappy heels, the 34-year-old had bouncy waves and red lips as she walked the red carpet.

Blake's sister chose a cream turtleneck and a white midi skirt with a thigh-high split.

Robyn is the daughter of talent manager Elaine Lively [née McAlpin] and her first husband Ronald Lively. 

She has sister Lori and brother Jason and half-siblings Eric and Blake.

Blake is the daughter of Elaine and late actor Ernie who died in June 2021 at age 74.

The Michael Kors fashion show included supermodels Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk on the runway displaying pieces from the Fall/Winter collection.

The runway show also drew  New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Olivia Culpo, Addison Rae, Brooke Shields, Dove Cameron and Lori Harvey.

 

 


