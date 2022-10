Blink-182 to Return For a New Album!

Blink-182 members are joining together again to bless us with a new album!

Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker are reuniting for their first tour together in nearly 10 years, they will be releasing ''Edging'' on Friday.

Tickets for Blink-182′s tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Oct. 17 at blink182.com.

"We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday," Blink-182 said in a tweet.

The tour begins March 11, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico, and ends Feb. 26, 2024, in Christchurch, New Zealand.

By Alexandra Abumuhor