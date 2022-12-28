  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Bob Marley 's Grandson Passes away at 31

BREAKING Bob Marley 's Grandson Passes away at 31

Published December 28th, 2022 - 03:28 GMT
Bob Marley 's Grandson Passes away at 31
the Jamaican American artist was "discovered unresponsive" in a car that day in the US
Highlights
Jo Mersa Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, died at the age of 31.

ALBAWABA- Jo Mersa Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, died at the age of 31.

Also Read‘Bob Marley of the Philippines’ Kokoi Baldo & K Brosas to play Doha this August!‘Bob Marley of the Philippines’ Kokoi Baldo & K Brosas to play Doha this August!

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the musician's agent informed Rolling Stone that the information was accurate. His reason of death hasn't been made public yet.

According to The Daily Mail, the Jamaican American artist was "discovered unresponsive" in a car that day in the US. The same publication claimed that he had asthma and had it throughout his childhood.

Hitmaker Is This Love Bob Marley being a proud papa to 11 kids, who produced a large number of grandchildren. In 1981, the legendary reggae musician went away.

Bob Marley

Joseph Mersa Marley was the grandson of Bob Marley and the son of Stephen Marley, whose influence on the genre and the music business as a whole has spanned decades. He was born into reggae music royalty. Ziggy, Sharon, and Cedella Marley are other well-known members of the Marley family, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Numerous well-known people have expressed their condolences to Jo's family in the wake of his passing.

Andrew Holness, the prime minister of Jamaica, posted his profound sympathies on Twitter. "I recently learned of Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley's tragic passing. a great young reggae performer who is only 31 years old and the grandson of Bob Marley and Stephen Marley. My sympathies to Stephen and the entire family. Losing a kid is a tragic blow no parent should endure," he said.

The prime minister continued, "This is extremely terrible news, sending strength to the Marley family at this time," in a subsequent tweet. Additionally, he uploaded a video of the late reggae musician performing live.


He continued, "We had the honor of having Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa, perform at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, United States, in May of this year.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri
 

Tags:Bob Marley

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...