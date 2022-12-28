BREAKING Bob Marley 's Grandson Passes away at 31

ALBAWABA- Jo Mersa Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, died at the age of 31.

On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the musician's agent informed Rolling Stone that the information was accurate. His reason of death hasn't been made public yet.

According to The Daily Mail, the Jamaican American artist was "discovered unresponsive" in a car that day in the US. The same publication claimed that he had asthma and had it throughout his childhood.

Hitmaker Is This Love Bob Marley being a proud papa to 11 kids, who produced a large number of grandchildren. In 1981, the legendary reggae musician went away.

Joseph Mersa Marley was the grandson of Bob Marley and the son of Stephen Marley, whose influence on the genre and the music business as a whole has spanned decades. He was born into reggae music royalty. Ziggy, Sharon, and Cedella Marley are other well-known members of the Marley family, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Numerous well-known people have expressed their condolences to Jo's family in the wake of his passing.

Andrew Holness, the prime minister of Jamaica, posted his profound sympathies on Twitter. "I recently learned of Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley's tragic passing. a great young reggae performer who is only 31 years old and the grandson of Bob Marley and Stephen Marley. My sympathies to Stephen and the entire family. Losing a kid is a tragic blow no parent should endure," he said.

The prime minister continued, "This is extremely terrible news, sending strength to the Marley family at this time," in a subsequent tweet. Additionally, he uploaded a video of the late reggae musician performing live.

This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time.



Repost/video credit @Babsy_grange :



I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died.



He continued, "We had the honor of having Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa, perform at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, United States, in May of this year.

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri

