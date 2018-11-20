Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess Crowned Season 27 Winners of Dancing With the Stars

Radio personality Bobby Bones and his professional partner Sharna Burgess were crowned the Season 27 winners of Dancing with the Stars (Source: Kathy Hutchins - Shutterstock)

Radio personality Bobby Bones and his professional partner Sharna Burgess were crowned the Season 27 winners of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

"Thank you to the people. Thank you to Sharna who made all this possible," Bones said as he tearfully accepted the mirror-ball trophy.

They beat out their fellow celebrity finalists -- model Alexis Ren, Harry Potter icon Evanna Lynch and Disney Channel alum Milo Manheim -- and their partners for the honor.

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host the show. The judges' panel was composed of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.