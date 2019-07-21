Bold! Nadine Njeim Embraces Skin Flaws With NO MAKEUP Picture

Nadine Njeim acted boldly by posting a close-up of her face without makeup or a filter.







The closeup picture revealed the confident actress's skin flaws and proved that she is like any woman who does not have perfect skin.

Nadine Njeim's picture without makeup or filter was highly shared on social media and many applauded Nadine Njeim's self-confidence, and her emphasis of the importance of being proud of oneself, and her statement that nothing is perfect.



This is not the first time Nadine Njeim appears without makeup. She has already posted a close video of her face that showed her skin defects clearly, and she usually does not care about the negative comments she gets.

(Source: nadine.nassib.njeim - Instagram)

Nadine Njeim also expressed her surprise at the wave of criticism she had faced a short time ago, following posting a close-up of her face which revealed large pores in her skin that makeup could not hide. Nadine replied to the negative comments saying: "Is there any skin without pores? or one that does not get tired? On the contrary, This is normal, I don't see anything wrong at all."

The Lebanese star added: "We need to be happy with how we look like, who said that I am perfect, no, this is not acceptable! I thought something happened to me, It does not require all of that fuss".