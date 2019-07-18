Bollywood Parks Is Hosting A Kishore Kumar Tribute Concert

If there is one name to survive the passage of time in the Indian subcontinent, it is without a doubt Kishore Kumar. The late and legendary playback singer dominated the music game during his 40-year career and produced countless songs indoctrinated in the hall of Bollywood classics. ‘Ek Ladki Bheehi Bhaagi Si’, ‘O Mere Dil Ke Chain’, ‘Kya Yahi Pyaar Hai’ – his list of enduring hits is endless. Join Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar honour his father in a glittering tribute concert at Bollywood Parks on 26 July.

Concert-goers will get a chance to enjoy the senior Kumar’s matchless discography and career at this show. Amit Kumar is the perfect person to celebrate this esteemed artist – not only as his son but also as a critically acclaimed and award-winning artist in his own right. Amit Kumar has worked with the likes of R.D. Burman and released over 170 songs throughout his career. You know him as the voice behind wedding favourite ‘Bole Chudiyan’ and the original ‘Laila O Laila’.

Tickets for the show start from AED75 and offer you access to rides and attractions in Bollywood Parks. Arrive early to explore the Bollywood-themed destination’s array of rides, live entertainment and street food stops before making your way to Rajmahal Theatre for Kumar’s tribute concert.



Stay tuned with events in Dubai with Dubai Calendar or download the Dubai Calendar app.