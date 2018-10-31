Book Your Tickets! Hottest Guitarist in the World Miloš Karadaglić to Perform in Dubai!

Miloš Karadaglić is famous for perfectly covering musical giants, but with a little twist of his own! (Source: Milosguitar - Twitter)

Into classical music? Love The Beatles? Well, then you’re in luck! Because the hottest guitarist in the world will be performing on the 26th of November at the Dubai Opera!

Miloš Karadaglić, better known by his mononym Miloš, is famous for perfectly covering Bach, Astor Piazzolla, and many other musical giants, but with a little twist of his own! Oh, not to mention his Beatles covers that will literally make you wonder “What if The Beatles were a classical band?”

So, how about a little warm up before we go ahead and book our tickets from the Dubai Opera’s official website?