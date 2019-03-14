Boxer Mike Tyson to Star in Egyptian Film Alongside Lebanese Beauty Amar

Mike Tyson will be in most of Amar's scenes in the film 'Hamlet Faron' (Source: singeramar - miketyson - Instagram)

American boxer Mike Tyson is participating in the Egyptian film "Hamlet Faron" (Pharaoh's Campaign) which marks his first appearance in Egyptian cinema.

Tyson signed with Mohammed Al-Subki to film his action-filled scenes over several days with the main lead in the film Egyptian actor Amr Saad.

Tyson will arrive in Egypt next week to shoot the scenes, alongside Egyptian actress Ruby and featuring Hooriya Ferghali as a guest of honor in the film.

The film is scheduled to screen in the Arab cinemas during Eid al-Fitr season, as the film's crew have shot most of its scenes during the past period, including external scenes in Lebanon.

Al-Subki also signed with Lebanese singer Amar to appear in particular with American boxer Mike Tyson, who will be present in most of her scenes, noting that she will start the shoot of her scenes next week.