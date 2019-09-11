Boxing Fans: Here's A Fight Night You Don't Want To Miss

When the Rotunda came to Dubai along with the opening of Caesars Palace Bluewaters, it came with a promise for boxing fans to bring more of the sport to the city, with its LA counterpart being host to some of the most famous historical fights. This past year has seen a steady rise in events for boxing fans and athletes alike in Dubai, including the #MTKFightNight session at Emirates Golf Club in April that made it onto ESPN. If you’re in search for more high-intensity boxing action in town, let us beat you to the punch with the Rotunda Rumble on 13 September.

Taking place at The Rotunda, a 360-degree entertainment venue at Caesars Palace Bluewaters, the Rotunda Rumble will see professional athletes from around the region and beyond go head-to-head in an evening of world-class fights. Join rigorously trained athletes demonstrate immense strength, skill and agility as they take on opponents of equal size and power.

Rotunda Rumble will be broadcasted on iFL TV, inviting over 500,000 subscribers to witness impressive boxing talent while fans in Dubai can get in on the action live. This event is presented by Round 10 Boxing Club in association with MTK Global, a global boxing management and development company. Tickets for the night cost AED250, and you can get them now on Dubai Calendar.



