Boy or Girl? Vanessa Morgan Pregnant, Reveals her Baby Gender

Published July 25th, 2020 - 06:07 GMT
The 'Riverdale' star has confirmed she is pregnant with her and husband Michael Kopech's baby boy. (Instagram/ vanessamorgan)
Highlights
Vanessa Morgan is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her husband Michael Kopech.

She wrote on Instagram: "Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me ... I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January ... It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. (sic)"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And Vanessa - who tied the knot with Michael in January 2020 - insisted she "couldn't wait" to be the "best mommy she can be".

Vanessa and Michael announced their engagement in the previous July, after he proposed in front of Mooney Falls near the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

