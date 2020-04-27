Brad Pitt and Miley Cyrus Join SNL At Home

Oscar winner Brad Pitt and pop music star Miley Cyrus appeared remotely from their houses on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live At Home.

Pitt played Dr. Anthony Fauci, leader of the White House's coronavirus task force, in the show's 3-minute cold open.

He began his appearance by thanking his female admirers for their "supportive, inspiring and sometimes graphic emails."

"There's been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus and, yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines, so, tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say," Pitt as Fauci said.

Several clips of U.S. President Donal Trump speaking about tests and treatments for the virus were then shown, with Pitt as Fauci clarifying the statements.

When footage screened of Trump wondering aloud if ultraviolet light or disinfectant could be used directly on sick people, Fauci appears shocked and speechless, hiding his face in his hand.

"I know I'm not supposed to touch my face, but..." he said.

Up next was a clip of Trump denying he wants to fire Fauci and calling him a "wonderful guy."

"So, yeah, I'm getting fired," Fauci said. "But, until then, I'm going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever is listening and if I hear that everyone can be cured if they take the Tide Pod challenge, I'll be there to say, 'Please don't.'"

Pitt then removed his Fauci wig and glasses and said: "To the real Dr. Fauci: Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time. And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line."

Cyrus provided the evening's musical entertainment, singing "Wish You Were Here" from her backyard.

Current and former SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler also collaborated together on a music video for their comedic, social-distancing song, "Stuck in the House."

SNL -- and many other talk/variety shows -- have been filmed at celebrities' homes due to social-distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.