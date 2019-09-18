Brad Pitt Interviews an Astronaut For His New Movie 'Ad Strada'

“Who was more believable? Clooney or Pitt?”

In a televised call Monday, NASA astronaut Nick Hague answered Pitt — “absolutely” — getting a big laugh. Pitt's Hollywood pal George Clooney starred in the 2013 space film “Gravity.”





Hague and the rest of the International Space Station crew previewed “Ad Astra” a few weeks ago.

Pitt portrays an astronaut who travels through the solar system to find his father. The film includes actual NASA shots of the moon and Mars.

“How'd we do? How was our zero-G?” Pitt asked from NASA headquarters in Washington.

“I got to tell you, it was really good,” said Hague, six months into his own 6 ½-month mission. “The depictions, the settings all as you can tell look very similar to the type of setting I've got around me,” he added, flipping in weightlessness.

The 20-minute chat ended with Pitt sharing, “I can't wait to brag to my kids.”