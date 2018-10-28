Brad Pitt Isn't Interested in Dating a Celebrity

But Brad's immediate focus is on his kids and his career (Source: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock )

Brad Pitt is reportedly unlikely to date another celebrity again in the near future.



The 54-year-old actor - whose divorce from fellow Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was made official in 2016 - has recently started dating again, but according to a source close to Brad, he's eager to keep his love life low-key.





The insider explained: "I can't see Brad dating someone super famous again, I can definitely see him dating someone with a lower profile."



Brad - who has kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10, and Knox, 10, with Angelina - was also previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 until 2005.



But Brad's immediate focus is on his kids and his career, rather than worrying about his love life.



The insider told the New York Post newspaper: "He's focused on his children, his work and wanting to have some sense of normalcy. He's dating casually but, for the foreseeable future, everything is about the kids."



The source claimed that if Brad does decide to tie the knot for a third time, it's likely to be a much more low-key marriage.

The insider said: "Brad comes from a very traditional family, he's very close to his parents, Jane and Bill, and his brother and sister are both married with families. I could see him marrying again, but it will be a much more low-key relationship."



Meanwhile, the world-famous actor previously revealed he'd given up alcohol and smoking marijuana in favor of cranberry juice and sparkling water.



Reflecting on the lifestyle change, Brad said: "I've got my feelings in my fingertips again.

"I think that's part of the ­human challenge: you either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."