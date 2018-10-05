Brad Pitt Sparks Romance Rumors After 'Getting Cosy' with Sat Hari Khalsa

Brad Pitt (Twitter)

Brad Pitt may have a new lady in his life.

The A-lister sparked romance rumors after he was spotted 'getting cosy' with Sat Hari Khalsa at an event in LA on Saturday.

The 54-year-old actor and the spiritual healer/jewelry designer were seen 'deep in conversation' at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music annual benefit and art auction.

The gala was hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, who is a close friend of Brad's.

Sat meanwhile was a former tour 'holistic nurse' for RHCP, so Flea — real name Michael Peter Balzary — was likely the one who introduced them.

Sat's jewelry has also previously been worn by Brad's ex wife, Jennifer Aniston.

The duo sat beside each other at the even, chatting and laughing the whole time, according to witnesses.

However, other sources claim the two are not dating, and were not at the event 'together'.

Also at the event were Chili peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and Rashida Jones, while Marc Maron emceed, and Lindsey Buckingham and kd lang performed.

Brad has been linked to a handful of women since his split from second wife Angelina Jolie, including MIT professor Neri Oxman and Sienna Miller.

He is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Angelina over their six children.

Work-wise he is filming Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.