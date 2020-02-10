Brad Pitt Wins His First Acting Oscar

Parasite shocked as it became the first ever foreign film to win Best Picture while Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt completed their award season sweep at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The Bong Joon-ho directed film - which earned four total throughout the show - became the first ever South Korean film to be nominated for and win Best Picture at Academy Awards as it beat out favorite 1917 in the final category announced at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The amazing moment came just moments after Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actress and Actor, respectively.

Earlier in the night Laura Dern and Brad Pitt earned Best Supporting actress, respectively.

All four talented thespians swept award season meaning they won the same categories at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and The Oscars.

Zellweger, 50, bested Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), and Charlize Theron (Bombshell) for her role in Judy.

It was her second Oscar as she previously won Best Supporting Actress in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain.

Even if it was her big moment, Renee took time in her acceptance speech to honor 'icons' including Judy Garland whom she portrayed in the film.

She said: 'This past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland, across generations and across cultures, has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us. They are the best among us who inspire us to find the best in ourselves. They help us to find the best in ourselves. When we look to our heroes we agree. And that matters. Neil Armstrong, Sally Ride...'

Zellweger continued: 'Venus and Serena and Selena... Scorsese. Bob Dylan, Scorsese, Fred Rogers. Harriet Tubman We agree on our teachers and we agree on our courageous men and women in uniform who serve.

'When we celebrate our heroes we are reminded who we are as one people.'

Judy follows legendary performer Judy Garland after she arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold out concert.

Joaquin Phoenix, 45, earned Best Actor for Joker as he beat Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

The talented actor used the platform to champion many causes including the ethical treatment of dairy cows, however, the most emotional moment came at the very end when he recognized his late brother River.

Phoenix said: 'Human beings at our best are so inventive and creative and ingenious. I think when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles we can ... create systems of change beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment.

'When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric: "Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow."'

River Phoenix was a talented actor and frontman of band Aleka's Attic who famously collapsed and died at the age of 23 of combined drug intoxication following a drug overdose on the sidewalk of West Hollywood nightclub The Viper Room on Halloween in 1993.

Of course Joaquin's film Joker follows mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck who is mistreated by society leading him into a downward spiral with the eventual path of becoming his supervillian alter-ego.

Laura Dern won for Marriage Story for Best Supporting Actress in which she beat Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women), and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

The 53-year-old actress dedicated the big win to her actor parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern as she said: 'Some say, never meet your heroes. But, I say, if you are really blessed you get them as your parents.'

In Marriage Story, Dern plays Nora - the fiery divorce lawyer who represents Scarlett Johansson's character Nicole in her divorce from Adam Driver’s Charlie.

Pitt, 56, earned the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood which was his first ever acting award in the 92 year history of the show. He had previously won a Best Picture award as a producer for 12 Years A Slave in 2014.

He beat out heavy competition including: Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).

He made sure to thank legendary screenwriter and director Quentin Tarantino as he said: 'You are original, you are one of a kind. The film industry would be a much dryer industry without you.

Brad went on to thank his co-star and pal Leonardo DiCaprio - whom he shared a hug with before hitting the stage - as he said: 'Leo I'll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic.'

He briefly got political at the beginning of his speech as he joked about his 45 seconds to speak on stage which was more than 'the Senate gave [former national security adviser] John Bolton this week.'

The end of his speech featured a dedication to his six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: 'This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you.'

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt), who make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

Parasite became the first ever foreign film to win Best Picture as the film earned four total awards on the night.

During one of his acceptance speeches earlier in the night director Bong Joon-ho joked: 'I'm ready to drink tonight.'

At the very end of the night producer Kwak Sin Ae addressed the audience and the historic moment for foreign films in general as she said: 'I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now.'

Joon-ho also became the first ever South Korean filmmaker to ever win Best Director.

Earlier in the night he and Jin Won Han made history as Parasite earned Best Original Screenplay.

Joon-ho said: 'We never write to represent our countries, but this is very first Oscar to South Korea'

They beat out several talented writers including: Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Parasite follows Ki-taek (played by Kang-ho Song) and his family - who are all unemployed - as they take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident

Taika Waititi won Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.

The 44-year-old New Zealander beat out Steven Zaillian (The Irishman), Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (Joker), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), and Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes).

Jojo Rabbit follows a young boy in Hitler's army (Romen Griffin Davis) finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their home.

Elton John won his first Oscar in 25 years in the Best Original Song category alongside Bernie Taupin for I'm Gonna Love Me Again from his biopic Rocketman.

It was Taupin's first as John previously won for Can You Feel The Love Tonight? for The Lion King in 1995.

The 72-year-old Tiny Dancer hitmaker said: 'Thank you to Bernie, who has been the constant thing in my life — when I was screwed up, when I was normal, he’s always been there for me.

'This is a dream for us. We’ve never been nominated before for anything like this.'

Another historic moment came when Hilda Gudnadóttir became the first woman ever to win Best Original Score for Joker.

The 37-year-old Icelandic musician used her time to send an inspirational message for women as she said: 'To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up — we need to hear your voice.'

She beat out Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The second award of the night was given to Toy Story 4 in the Best Animated Feature category.

The Pixar and Disney film beat out How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Klaus. and Missing Link.

It was then followed by the Best Animated Short Film which was won by Matthew Cherry's Hair Love.

The short beat out tough competition including: Dcera (Daughter), Kitbull, and Memorable Sister.

Former Oscars host Steve Martin and Chris Rock were the first presenters of the night as they joked about what a 'demotion' it was.

The two made several hilarious jokes about Amazon head Jeff Bezos, Martin Scorsese, and Mahershala Ali before introducing Regina King.

Janelle Monae kicked off the event with an amazing performance of A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood inspired by the Oscar-nominated biopic starring Tom Hanks.

She then performed an original song inspired by all the nominated flicks in front of dancers who were dressed as characters from those films.