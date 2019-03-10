Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' is No.1 in The US

Shallow is the soundtrack of 'A Star is Born' (Source: Ladygaga / Instagram)

The soundtrack to the movie musical A Star is Born is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated Saturday is Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, followed by Gunna's Drip or Drown 2 at No. 3, Offset's Father of 4 at No. 4 and the soundtrack to the film Bohemian Rhapsody at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Gary Clark Jr.'s This Land at No. 6, Lil Pump's Harverd Dropout at No. 7, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 8, Kehlani's While We Wait at No. 9 and Post Malone's beerbongs & bentleys at No. 10.