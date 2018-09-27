Brandon Jenner is Officially Divorced

The reality star couple share three-year-old daughter Eva together (Source: brandonjenner / Instagram )

Brandon Jenner and his wife Leah Felder have officially filed for divorce.



The reality star couple - who share three-year-old daughter Eva together -announced earlier this month they were separating after six years of marriage and 14 years together, and it has now been revealed that Leah, 35, has officially filed papers to terminate their marriage.



According to TMZ, Leah filed the documents on Monday (24.09.18), and dated their split as July 10, two months before they made the news known to the public.



The publication reports she cited "irreconcilable differences", and says she seeking spousal support as well as shared custody of their daughter.



Brandon, 37, and Leah told fans about their break-up in a shared statement released on Instagram on September 10.



It read: "After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we've cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.



"Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other's lives - as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter. There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.



Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won't be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication.





"Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys!"