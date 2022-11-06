BREAKING: Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Singer Aaron Carter and the brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has died at the age of 34.

According to a source close to Aaron, the cause of death is yet to be determined, ''Right now it's a really bad time, we're trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was. We're just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family."

According to TMZ, the LA County police arrived at the scene at 6:00 GMT after receiving a report of drowning.

Sheriff’s officials said he was found by his house-sitter unresponsive in his tub. The house-sitter was told to perform CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, at which point he was declared deceased.

Carter's death is still under investigation.

Aaron's fiancé, Melanie Martin told TMZ: ''My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated." The mother of #AaronCarter’s son, #MelanieMartin, reacts to his sudden death at 34 by sharing this video on social media with no caption. Light to her and all of the late singer’s family and loved ones! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r0ytjpArsB — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 5, 2022 Aaron's ex-girlfriend Hilary Duff wrote: ''For Aaron– I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent…boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.''

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

The late singer first rose to fame as a singer in the late 1990s. He made his first solo appearance as the opening act for his brother Nick Carter’s band, the Backstreet Boys, in Berlin, Germany.

By Alexandra Abumuhor