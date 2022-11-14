Breaking: Ashraf Telfah dies amid being attacked

Jordanian artist Ashraf Telfah has passed away as a result of an injury he suffered in Cairo.

The artist was transferred to the ICU in a hospital in Eygpt.

The head of the Jordanian Artists Syndicate, director Muhammad Youssef Al-Abadi, had said in a previous statement, yesterday evening that Ashraf was attacked and assaulted by a John Doe in Egypt.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs said that the case is still under investigation.

In a previous statement that preceded the announcement of the death, that the Ministry's Operations Center unit has been in continuous contact with the Jordanian Embassy in Cairo since it was informed that the artist was exposed to conditions that are still under investigation by the Egyptian security authorities, on the basis of which he was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening.