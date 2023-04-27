BREAKING: Jerry Springer dies at 79

ALBAWABA - Jerry Springer dies at the age of 79.

Beloved host, and former Cincinnati mayor Jerry Springer died on April 27, Thursday.

Springer was an influential figure in TV, and hosted the famous talk show, The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years before going off air in 2018.

Jerry Springer, one of the most influential and controversial figures in TV history, has died at the age of 79 after battling cancer. pic.twitter.com/3g7YCg3HI2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 27, 2023

According to a family spokesperson, Springer battled a brief illness, and TMZ states it was pancreatic cancer which he was allegedly diagnosed with a few months ago.