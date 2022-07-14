BREAKING: Khloe Kardashian is Having a Second Child With Tristian Thompson

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Khloé Kardashian will soon be a mom of two.

The Good American founder and NBA player Tristian Thompson are expecting a second child together soon, via surrogate.

A Khloe Kardashian representative has revealed that the new family addition was conceived in November, the rep stated: ''We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November, Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Despite having another child together, it is confirmed that the duo are definitely not back together, and have not spoken to each other since December, a month after conceiving True's sibling.

Thompson and Kardashian officially ended their relationship in January, after Tristian Thompson cheated on Khloe again, and fathered another child.

The pair started dating in 2016, and welcomed their first child together True Thompson in 2018, Thompson is also a father to son Prince who is now 5 years old with ex Jordan Craig.