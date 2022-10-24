  1. Home
  3. Breaking: Leslie Jordan passes away at 67

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published October 24th, 2022 - 07:48 GMT
Leslie Jordan Passes Away

American comedian Leslie Jordan died on Monday, he was 67. 

The Emmy Award-winning star tragically lost his life in a car crash, according to TMZ, Leslie Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving and crashed his car into a building 

Jordan is mostly known for starring in TV sitcom Call Me Kat and Will & Grace. His career bloomed in the mid 80s when he played in series such as: The Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown and Newhart.

Leslie's former co-star Sean Hayes shared : ''Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with.  Everyone who ever met him, loved him.  There will never be anyone like him.  A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.  Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend.''

 

