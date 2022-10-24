Breaking: Leslie Jordan passes away at 67

American comedian Leslie Jordan died on Monday, he was 67.

The Emmy Award-winning star tragically lost his life in a car crash, according to TMZ, Leslie Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving and crashed his car into a building

Jordan is mostly known for starring in TV sitcom Call Me Kat and Will & Grace. His career bloomed in the mid 80s when he played in series such as: The Fall Guy, Night Court, Murphy Brown and Newhart.

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

By alexandra Abumuhor