Elvis Presley only daughter Lisa Marie dies at 54

ALBAWABA - Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of legendary singer Elvis Presley, died at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

In a statement to People magazine, Lisa Marie Presley's mom, Priscilla Presley confirmed that the singer-songwriter died.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Presley said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," she said. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Before her death, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her mom took to her social media accounts to ask loved ones and fans to keep Lisa Marie Presley in their prayers.

She wrote: ''My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy during this time.''

Lisa Marie Presley was only 9 years old when her father, The King of Rock, Elvis Presley died in 1977.

In 1988, Presley married musician Danny Keough and the pair welcomed two children together, Riley, and Benjamin, who died by committing suicide in 2020.

In 1994, Presley and Keough divorced, and the late singer married the King of Pop Michael Jackson. The marriage lasted two years, and the couple divorced in 1996.

After a few years, in 2002, Presley married actor Nicolas Cage, and that marriage lasted only four months.

She later married Michael Lockwood, with whom she had twin daughters Finley and Harler Lockwood. Presley and Lockwood divorced in 2021.

During her career, Presley released three studio albums, To Whom It May Concern, 2003; Now What, 2005; and Storm & Grace, 2012.