BREAKING: Egyptian Folk Singer Shaaban Abdel Rahim Dies Aged 62!

Egyptian folk artist Shaaban Abdel Rahim has just died in hospital after experiencing serious illness, following his return from Riyadh where he suffered severe pneumonia.

Adawiya, Shaaban's youngest son, told Foochia.com: "My father has died," and then began hysterically crying during his call.

Shaaban had appeared in a concert in Saudi Arabia during Riyadh Season, sitting in a wheelchair, and provoked mixed reactions to the deteriorating state of his health.