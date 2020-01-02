BREAKING: News of Najwa Kassem's Sudden Death Shocks the Lebanese Public!

A number of media workers at Al-Arabiya TV, along with a number of pioneers on social media, announced the death of Lebanese anchor, Najwa Kassem.

Many expressed their shock of the sad news, especially that Kassem's last tweet was on new year's eve, wishing good to everyone and to her country, Lebanon.

At the time of publishing, no official statement was issued to confirm Najwa Kassem's death, or the causes leading to it.

Meanwhile, a Twitter account revealed that one of Qassem's colleagues tried to wake her up in the morning, but she did not wake up, leading to discovery that she had passed away inside her apartment in Dubai, UAE.

#happynewyear2020 #FromDubaiWithLove

يا رب عام خير على الجميع يا رب يا رب

يا رب احفظ بلادنا وعينك على #لبنان

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/db8flBE5ZQ — Najwa Kassemنجوى قاسم (@najkassem) December 31, 2019

Najwa Kassem is an anchor and presenter of Lebanese political shows, the most popular one being Hadath Al-Youm (Today's Incident) that aired on both Al-Arabiya and Al-Hadath TV channels.

Kassem covered news of wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Lebanon, and worked for 11 years in the Lebanese channel 'Future TV' before moving to Al-Arabiya in 2004.