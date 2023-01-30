Breaking: Original Wednesday Addams Dies

  1. Home
Published January 30th, 2023 - 06:31 GMT
ALBAWABA - Actress Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, died at 64. 

Lisa Loring died Saturday night amid complications from a stroke that happened due to high blood pressure.

According to a statement shared by Loring's daughter Vanessa Foumberg, the actress went peacefully with both her daughters, Vanessa and Marianne by her side holding her hands. 

The late actress is known for playing the role of Wednesday Addams in ABC's The Addams Family.

 

Tags:Wednesday AddamsLisa LoringCelebrity Deaths

