Breaking: Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Pictured Together For The First Time

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber fuel up social media with recent pictures of the two together.

The pair attended the academy Museum's second annual gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sunday.

how to break the internet by selena gomez and hailey bieber: pic.twitter.com/N4OKmNF4qL — chiars (@ghostvofyou) October 16, 2022

This comes after Hailey recently opened up about rumors surfacing claiming that the supermodel had stolen Justin Bieber from the singer, Hailey denied the rumors.

Bieber said: "I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody — that's the end of it,"

In the pictures that were taken of Gomez and Bieber, the duo looked super friendly and no drama nor beef was going on, and we're all in for it!

An insider reveled that Selena and Hailey are both ''super chill'' and that there's no bad feeling between them.

The source added: ''Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone.''