Breaking: Syrian Actress Sulaf Fawakherji Splits From Her Husband Wael Ramadan

Syrian actress Sulaf Fawakherji and Wael Ramadan end their marriage.

The announcement came as a shock to everyone when Syrian artist Kasem Malho took to his facebook page to share the news.

Malho's post said: 'Dear Um Hamza, Sulaf Fawakherji, I hope the news about you and Wael is a lie'

The comments that followed from common friends and family have confirmed the news that the couple did actually break up.

Among the people who confirmed the news was Taha Abu Zeid, he commented: 'I am surprised by these artists, after a lifetime companionship and many year spent together, its sad to hear a lot of them breaking up, I wonder what is the reason behind it'

Mohammad Abu Salem commented: 'the news of their breakup is true'

Malho's post caused great controversy among social media users who questioned the truth of the revelation, and it late became clear when Sulaf announced the news on her Instagram page, where she published a picture alongside Ramadan.

The Syrian star wrote a lengthy comment alongside the picture where she expressed her sadness and stated that she will forever love Wael, and thanked him for everything.