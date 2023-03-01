Brendan Fraser was nearly hanged and killed

ALBAWABA - Brendan Frasers reveals that he was almost killed while on the set of "The Mummy."

The Whale actor Brendan Fraser shared that he was almost hanged to death on the set of his movie, The Mummy, and it was nearly the end of his life.

The revelation was during the actor's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he shared: "I was choked out accidentally."

He added: "I was standing on my toes like this, with the rope around my neck, and you only got so far. And Stephen ran over and he said, 'Hey, it doesn’t really look like you’re choking, can you sell it?' And I was like, All right, fine. So I thought, One more take, man."

Fraser continued: "And the camera swooped around and I went up on the toes, and the guy holding the rope above me, he pulled it up a little higher and I was stuck on my toes I had nowhere to go but down. And so he was pulling up and I was going down."

"And then the next thing I knew my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways, there was gravel in my teeth and everyone was really quiet."

The actor then continued that he loves his job and talked about receiving an Academy Award and stated: "it is a fulfillment of an aspiration that I would have never ever thought to date to have allowed, let alone to myself until I came into my 50s and I looked at my life, who I am, what I know about love from my kids and it gives it a context now."



“I love my job it is the best one in the world, it also has proven to be something that I can do to help reach others in a way that’s meaningful that has gratitude, that has taught me some humility, that’s why.”