  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Bride or Groom?! Kerem Bürsin Hilariously Sports a Wedding Gown (Pictures)

Bride or Groom?! Kerem Bürsin Hilariously Sports a Wedding Gown (Pictures)

Published January 31st, 2021 - 08:35 GMT
Bride or Groom?! Kerem Bürsin Hilariously Sports a Wedding Gown (Pictures)

Kerem Bürsin is one handsome and busy actor.

As the Turkish actor acheives smashing success in his hit series Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door) next to co-star Hande Erçel, there he is getting ready to film season five of Aynen Aynen 'Exactly Exactly'.

Kerem and his co-star Nilperi Şahinkaya have teased viewers by unfolding the poster of season five, and it is hilarious.

Bürsin sported a wedding gown and a veil while actress Nilperi Şahinkaya wore a groom's tuxedo.

Kerem's face expression in the poster was priceless as if he was forced into the costume while having a laugh about it.

His co-star Şahinkaya also made a comment about their photoshoot.

She said: 'There is discrimination between men and women. Kerem and writer of the series comment a lot on this topic, and they wanted to clarify that a woman can become a man and a man can become a woman .. Men are not higher than women.'

Şahinkaya has been acting with Kerem Bürsin for several seasons in the TV series 'Exactly Exactly' broadcast on the digital platform BluTV.

Kerem Bürsin to Film Season 5 of Aynen Aynen.. Will He Say Goodbye To Hande Erçel and Sen Çal Kapımı?

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...