Bridget Jones, Married with a Child?

Renee Zellweger wants to reprise her role as Bridget Jones.

The 48-year-old actress was so overjoyed with the response to the third movie in the romantic comedy franchise, 'Bridget Jones's Baby', that she would love to return as the hapless heroine.

Asked if fans will see her back as Bridget, she said: "I really hope so. I do. I love her. She's so much fun."

The 'Down with Love' star doesn't think the fact the former hopeless singleton is now married with a child will be any problem for viewers, should there be another movie.

She told the Scottish Daily Record: "I really like the place she is at in her life, but it's Bridget and there's always going to be some drama. She's so perfectly imperfect."

Rene, who will next be seen in an adaptation of the novel 'Same Kind of Different as Me' as real-life housewife Debbie Hall - came out of a seven-year hiatus to make the movie, but was apprehensive about returning to the franchise at first as she didn't want to taint the character.

She admitted previously: "I wanted it to matter and if you make a third film based on a character that is beloved to so many people, you want to be careful with it, and I felt a responsibility to (author) Helen Fielding.

"I wanted to know, in the process, that the story we told was based on something substantive and that it was true to the tradition of this character and what she represents."

There is plenty of room for a fourth instalment, as at the end of 'Bridget Jones's Baby', Hugh Grant's bad boy alter ego Daniel Cleaver, who wasn't in the movie, was reported as found alive in a newspaper article, after they all attended his funeral.

However, getting the 'About A Boy' actor back could prove difficult.

When quizzed on whether he'd be featuring in last year's movie, he said: "I decided not to do it. The book's excellent, by the way, but the script is completely different - well, the script as I last saw it a few years ago."