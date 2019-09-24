Bring on the Abaya! Saudi Fashionista Model Roz Celebrates National Day With Cleavage, Crop Top & Dancing

Saudi fashionista model Roz posted a video on Snapchat during the Saudi National Day celebrations, showing her dancing to Saudi music while grilling ribs at a barbecue.





The clip showed Roz, who lives in the United States, congratulating her fans on Saudi National Day, which took place on Sept. 23rd.

The Saudi fashionista looked fabulous in a white tank top that showed her cleavage under a camo jacket and khaki pants, an outfit that would not be acceptable in the Kingdom. Or maybe it will be soon, who knows!