British LGBT Awards 2021 Reveal The shortlist With Big Names!

The star-studded shortlist was released on Tuesday ahead of the annual ceremony which will take place in London on Friday 27 August.

The Awards, in association with NatWest and Tesco, celebrate leading LGBT+ activists, allies and celebrity figures who have worked to advance the rights of LGBT+ people during the past 12 months.

The event also sees award nominations for Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer and RuPaul's Drag Race UK icon Michelle Visage, who are nominated for the Celebrity Ally Award.

Also nominated are comedian Jennifer Saunders, TV presenter Dermot O'Leary and Spice Girl Melanie C.

The prize for this award was previously won by Prince William in 2017.

Fleabag actor Andrew Scott, Queer Eye star Tan France, singer Demi Lovato and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson are all in the running for the Celebrity of the Year award.

Grammy-award winner Lizzo, non-binary artist Sam Smith and Rockabye singer Anne-Marie will battle it out for the MTV-sponsored Music Artist of the Year gong.

Channel 4's hard-hitting AIDS drama It's a Sin has been shortlisted for the Media Moment prize.

The series, starring Olly Alexander, secured record viewing figures earlier this year and told the story of how the AIDS epidemic affected London's gay community in the 1980s.

The Schitt's Creek finale, the first same-sex partnership featuring Nicola Adams and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing and Ryan Murphy's Netlfix drama Hollywood, are also nominated in the same category.

For the first-time ever the British LGBT Awards will shine a light on the absence of an openly gay football player in England's Premier League.

This new award, for 2021 only, will explore why LGBT+ inclusion remains a taboo subject for the sport.

It will highlight football personalities who are working to break down barriers and help to reach the moment when footballers can be themselves on the playing field.

Nominees include Arsenal's Héctor Bellerín, Liverpool FC captain, Jordan Henderson, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

Starbucks, Cadbury, Marks & Spencer and Argos are amongst some of the major brands vying for prizes on the night.

UK Black Pride, It Gets better and The Outside Project are some of the charities in the running for awards.

Sarah Garrett, MBE, British LGBT Awards founder, said: 'These awards shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been an extremely challenging 12 months.

'The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights.

'The awards on 27 August, which will take place after lockdown restrictions are eased, will be a huge celebration that's needed more than ever.'

Jen Tippin, Chief Transformation Officer at NatWest, said: '2021 has been a year of change but also hope for the future, and during that time we have seen the LGBT+ community come together more than ever.

'NatWest has had a long and proud history of supporting the British LGBT awards since becoming a founding partner and we are privileged to do so again this year.

We look forward to recognising and celebrating together the wonderful business and community leaders, charities and organisations that are working so hard to provide a more equal future for all at the ceremony on 27 August.'

The public are invited to cast their votes at britishlgbtawards.com.