Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Get Cozy This Christmas

At 38, the Grammy winner is 13 years older than the Iranian 25-year-old, whom she originally met in October 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

The bi-polar pop diva is also spending Christmas Eve with her two sons, but her ex-husband Kevin Federline has them for the rest of the week, according to ET.

Her 41-year-old former back-up dancer's custodial rights of 14-year-old Sean and 13-year-old Jayden formally went from 50–50 to 70-30 in August, according to TMZ.

The change came after Britney's 30-day 'wellness facility' stint in April and her father-conservator Jamie's November 2018 hospitalization for a ruptured colon.

Spears has been under court-ordered permanent conservatorship of her 67-year-old dad (and various attorneys) since being put on 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold back in 2008.

On Saturday, Sam Insta-storied a #freebritney meme edited to look like Britney had been elected President of the United States, which criticized her 11-year conservatorship.

'Did y'all know britney can't drive her own car or even pick a lawyer of her choosing to defend her in court?' the @itsbritneymeme post was captioned.

'Yet she still has to pay for the lawyer that her conservator (her dad) picks for her. FREE BRITNEY!'

It was a very rare public admission about the former Mouseketeer from Asghari, who made his small-screen acting debut as a security guard on Tuesday's NCIS.

From January 31-April 26, Los Angeles fans can pay $59.50-$64.50 to visit Britney The Zone, a 30K-square-foot 10-room immersive interactive experience celebrating her music.

The Mississippi-born blonde's limited-time pop-up featuring new merchandise will be open six days a week at the corner of Fairfax Avenue and 3rd Street in West Hollywood near The Grove.

And Chicago fans can catch Once Upon a One More Time, a Broadway-bound musical featuring music from Spears, when it finally opens April 14-May 17 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Both ventures don't depend on Britney's physical presence as she has been enjoying a career hiatus since January 4th cancelation of her Las Vegas residency Dominion.

'I hope y'all haven't forgotten about me!' the Make Me... hitmaker - who boasts 121.3M social media followers - wrote on September 27.

'I'm taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want. I've been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it's good to stop and reflect! Miss you all. I really do have the best fans in the world!'