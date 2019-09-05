Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Thinking About Marriage

The 'Toxic' hitmaker has been dating her toy boy lover Sam Asghari for over three years now and he's convinced it won't be long before there's wedding bells for them as he thinks getting married is the "whole point" of a relationship.







Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 25-year-old personal trainer said when asked if he saw marriage in his future with Britney: "Absolutely.



"This is something that every couple should do. That's the whole point of a relationship - we are a family. Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody's going to know. Actually, you might be the first one to know - you never know!"



And, although he's yet to propose, Sam believes their relationship is stronger than ever as his family - including his three sisters and mother - adore Britney.



He explained: "I have three sisters. We've hung out a lot of times. We've been together for three years and my sisters love her, my family loves her. My mom lives in another country [but] when she was here, she met her."



Their love life may play out in the public eye but he believes their relationship is so "normal" as they inspire and support each other through day-to-day things.



He said: "What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal. It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life.



We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other."



Britney has two sons Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12, with her ex Kevin Federline.