Britney Spears Deletes Her Instagram Account

Britney Spears, deleted her entire Instagram account of her own free will.

And a source told "US Weekly", Britney chose to disable her account on Instagram, just one day after expressing to her 40 million followers her desire to not to be "loved".

The 40-year-old pop star's account has disappeared, while the insider said that Instagram officials have not removed Britney's account.

Supporting reports that it was Britney's choice, according to the British newspaper, Daily Mail.

And it was reported that the international star will publish her memoir in abook form as part of a deal that is said to have reached $ 15 million.

The memoirs will deal with her career, personal life and family, while The Independent tried to contact Simon & Schuster, Britney's business manager, wanting more information, but did not respond.

The report comes three months after the 'Toxic' singer's case ended and her father's guardianship period, which had previously governed Spears' life and finances for nearly 14 years, ended.

Spears' lawyer has filed new papers in court proving that her father, Jamie, received more than $36 million from the profits of her estate during his custody period, which he used to fund the reality TV special.