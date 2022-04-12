Britney Spears is Expecting a Child With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are having a baby.

The 'Toxic' singer announced the exciting news on her Instagram account, she posted a picture of a cup of tea with followers around it, the post featured a lengthy caption confirming the pregnancy news.

''I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly !!!” Spears wrote.

She continued: ''So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have …''

''it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!'' she added.

In the post shared by the singer, she opened up about how she battled depression during her past pregnancies, and that she is grateful woman nowadays can talk about it more and not keep the pain inside like a 'reserved proper secret'.

And the singer's husband took to his Instagram page to delight his 2.4 million followers with the pregnancy news, where he shared a painting of a happy family of lions and captioned: "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do''

Britney already has two boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The Oops I did it again hitmaker has previously opened up about how she dreamed of starting a family with the 28-year-old while in court fighting to end her conservatorship.

"I want to get married and have a baby," she told the court. "I wanted to take the IUD out and have a baby but the conservator won't let me because they don't want me to have a baby."

"I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant... but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children," she said.

The couple first met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, and Asghari proposed to the “Womanizer” performer in September 2021 after nearly five years together.