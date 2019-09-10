Britney Spears' Father is no Longer in Charge of Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears'' father Jamie Spears is no longer in charge of her conservatorship.

Jamie, 67, handed over power of the pop star's estate to longtime Britney associate Jodi Montgomery in court docs filed in Los Angeles,People reported Monday.





In the docs filed, Montgomery was granted the 'same powers' Jamie had after the conservatorship was put into place in 2008 amid a public pileup of personal and professional struggles for the Grammy-winning singer.

According to docs in the legal battle obtained by the outlet Monday, Montgomery was granted 'the power to communicate with treating and other expert medical personnel regarding' the pop star, and 'have access to any and all records regarding' her 'psychiatric treatment, diagnosis and testing.'

The legal move comes following Jamie citing 'personal health reasons' in a bid last week to vacate the position, TMZ reported.

A family insider told People that 'nothing will change in Britney’s life' amid the conservatorship power shift.

'Jamie will still get updates about Britney and Jamie will make sure that she is protected against people who want to take advantage of her,' the source said, adding that Spears' mom 'Lynne will also be around if Britney needs her.'

The complicated family situation took a turn for the worse, as Britney's ex Kevin Federline claimed Jamie battered his 13-year-old son Sean in an August 24 incident. Federline on August 25 told police that a 'very angry' Jamie broke down a door amid a row with Sean, The Blast reported.

An insider told People that 'there was physical contact that made Sean scared and upset,' which also rankled the Toxic singer: 'Britney got upset as well and ended their visit with Jamie.'

The ...Baby One More Time singer was incensed over what had happened, and couldn't 'believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys,' the insider said.

The Womanizer artist is currently splitting custody with Federline over sons Sean and Jayden, 12, at a 10 percent to 90 percent rate, according to the outlet, as the source noted she remains 'terrified that she will lose custody.'

A source told the magazine that Jamie - who had a hospital stint last year amid a dangerous colon rupture - was informed 'it’s best to step down temporarily because of the police report.'

The courtroom was full of lawyers representing involved parties on Monday, as legal teams for Britney, her mother Lynne and Federline were on hand, according to The Blast.

