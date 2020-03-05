Britney Spears Posts Steamy Bathtub Image of Boyfriend Sam Asghari Celebrating His 26 Birthday

Her 13-year-old son Jayden made headlines with an Instagram Live session in which he dissed his grandfather and said his famous mom wanted to 'quit' music.

But on Wednesday, Britney Spears seemed oblivious to the furor as she continued to post sexy selfies to her own Instagram.

The singer, 38, shared more photos showing off her cleavage in close-up shots taken as she wore a revealing white swimsuit she said once belonged to her grandmother.

In the caption, Britney bragged: 'None of these photos are retouched or edited …. they are raw and real !!!!!'

She also posted another photo of her boyfriend Sam Asghari who celebrated his 26th birthday on Tuesday.

The snap shows the Iranian-born fitness trainer sitting in a bath with the water up to his pecs and touching his head with one hand as he closes his eyes.

'Yes folks he’s a stunner !!!!, Britney gushed. 'But I must say this shot is my favorite on his page …… why you ask ????! Well it’s because I shot it of course !!!! All I said was don’t look at the camera ….. he listened and it was magic ✨.'

'He’s the only man I’ve ever photographed in my life !!!! Happy Belated B-day @samasghari ..... love you !!!!!'