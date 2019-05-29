Britney Spears Shows Off Sexy Body in Bikini

And on Tuesday, the pop star, 37, shared a steamy photo of herself lounging in a pool while wearing a risque bikini on Instagram.

She looked down at her rock hard abs as she tanned in the bright sun.

In the sexy picture, Spears rocked a zebra print bathing suit.

The brown and white bikini tied around her neck in a halter top and flaunted her assets.

Her long hair was down, falling freely over her back as the talent leaned on her arms.

Britney perched herself on top of a blue peacock pool floatie while relaxing in a very aqua blue colored pool surrounded by a stone deck.

Clearing up the rumors: Britney took to social media to hit back at followers who believed she wasn't even able to post on Instagram herself amid her conservatorship battle with her dad Jamie

Her day of rest and relaxation follows more drama that the singer had to endure after fans attacked her saying she doesn't make her own social media posts.

But Britney fired back and dispelled the claims.

'For those of you who don't think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday,' she began.

Britney then progressed to share a solo runway show she put on for herself, strutting down an outdoor veranda to Rihanna's 2010 song, Man Down.

Britney's open message to fans comes after reports that along with her conservatorship run by her father Jamie Spears, she hasn't been the one posting on social media.

While reports revealed both Britney and her mom were trying to get the 11-year-run conservatorship cancelled, they have been unsuccessful.

Rather, last week had TMZ reveal Jamie, 66, had extended the contract with intent to declare himself her conservator while she's in Florida, Louisiana and Hawaii - three states Britney likes to travel to.

The website reports that the conservatorship is 'business as usual', the way it has been for 11 years and the singer is free to come and go as she pleases - with certain restrictions.

Sources have previously told TMZ that liquor stores are off limits.

The rule comes after Britney was believed to have issues with alcohol during the time of her 2007 public breakdown.