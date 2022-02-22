Britney Spears Signs 15 Million Dollar Book Deal

Britney Spears signs a book deal that is worth $15 million.

The singer has made the deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir about her career and the obstacles she went through during her life and dealing with her family members.

And according to a source, 'the deal is on of the biggest of all time, behind the Obama's.

Spears had been living under a court-ordered conservatorship placed by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008, however, the singer continued to work, touring and holding a Las Vegas residency, while the conservatorship remained in place.

The news of the book comes just a few months after the singer’s conservatorship was terminated.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker gave an emotional testimony last June where she stated publicly for the first time that she felt the conservatorship was abusive and that she can’t “live a full life.”

Over the last several months, Britney has been vocal about her estrangement from her family, including dad Jamie, mom Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn who recently released her own memoir.

And back in January, Spears threw shade at her sister Jamie's new memoir which included details of their personal lives growing up, as she also shared an Instagram post where she claimed that Jamie does not understand the intensity of her conservatorship.

"So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense? She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!! The last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams." she posted.