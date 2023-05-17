Britney Spears sleeps with knife under her pillow

ALBAWABA - Britney Spears allegedly sleeps with a knife by her bed.

Per TMZ's shocking new documentary about controversial singer Britney Spears, it has been claimed that the singer sleeps with a knife under her pillow afraid of being sent to a psych ward.

The newly released documentary titled Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom revealed that the singer has a fascination with knives and keeps one under her pillow when she sleeps.

The new documentary 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' claimed the singer has deep-rooted fears about being taken to a psych ward. https://t.co/1zFxJlRB6M — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 17, 2023

TV producer Harvey Levin said that the mother of two fears that someday someone might break into her house in the middle of the night and "strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward."

According to OK! magazine, a source stated that Sam Asghari, Spears' husband, should be afraid of his wife for when she is angry, she is allegedly capable of causing harm.